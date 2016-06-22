AMSTERDAM, June 22 The Netherlands' National
Mines Inspectorate has advised the government to cut production
at the country's large Groningen gas field this autumn, local
media reported on Wednesday.
The agency has advised the government to cap production at
24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, De Telegraaf
newspaper said in its overnight edition, citing a non-public
document.
The Cabinet is expected to announce its production plans for
the field for the period after Oct. 1, 2016 on Friday, after
several cuts in the past year have left it at the rate of 27 bcm
on an annualized basis.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)