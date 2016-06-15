AMSTERDAM, June 15 The Dutch government will
publish its preliminary view on whether output at Groningen,
Europe's largest gas field, needs to be reduced further in about
two weeks, a Ministry of Economic Affairs spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Small earthquakes linked to production have damaged
buildings and already forced operators to cut output by nearly a
third since 2014 to 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year.
On June 30 or July 1, the ministry will publish a
preliminary view based on recommendations by Groningen operator
NAM, a JV of Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon, the
National Mines Inspectorate, plus six other parties, the
spokesman said.
A final decision due in mid-August will determine production
ceilings at Groningen for the next gas year, which starts on
October 1.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday that the
National Mines Inspectorate, which has tended to favour bigger
cuts, will propose lowering the cap on Groningen output to 25
bcm.
The National Mines Inspectorate's recommendation to the
government ought to be made public next Friday, a source told
Reuters.
Citing sources at the Inspectorate, the newspaper said NAM
had proposed keeping production at 27 bcm but allowing for a
rise to 33 bcm in the event of a cold winter.
The draft decision will be circulated to all eight parties
making recommendations, including local governments, for further
comment, the spokesman said, adding a final decision would then
take six weeks.
DAMPENED IMPACT
"The 25 bcm decline in Dutch production during the past two
years is comparable in scale to the increase in gas demand in
Japan in the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi accident," which
sent global gas prices spiking, the International Energy Agency
said in its latest medium-term gas market outlook.
"The absence of any notable price response to the Dutch
supply shock is a good illustration of the extent of oversupply
that has accumulated in the market," it said.
Three gas traders surveyed by Reuters largely agreed with
this assessment, pointing to record high Russian gas exports, up
15 percent this year, helping compensate for Dutch declines.
"It looks like Groningen production so far has already been
low ...If they keep production at current pace, they won't
exceed 25 bcm this year," coming in below the potential new
ceiling, one trader said.
Yet even a cut of 2 bcm could constrain the field's ability
to meet winter demand, he said.
Thierry Bros, senior gas and LNG analyst at Societe
Generale, says lost Groningen gas will be replaced by Russian
supply.
"This will help prices to recover earlier than expected," he
said.
Gas prices across Europe rose several percentage points on
Wednesday mainly on the back of reduced supply from Norway.
