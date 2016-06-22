(Adds details, background)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 A Dutch advisory body has
advised the government to make additional cuts to production at
the Groningen gas field to reduce the risk of earthquakes in the
northern province, local media reported on Wednesday.
The Netherlands' National Mines Inspectorate has advised the
government to cap production at 24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of
gas annually, De Telegraaf newspaper said in its overnight
edition, citing a recommendation to Economy Minister Henk Kamp.
The agency declined to comment.
The Cabinet is expected to announce its production plans for
the field for the period after Oct. 1, 2016 on Friday, after
several cuts in the past year have left it at the rate of 27 bcm
on an annualized basis.
The final decision will be based on the recommendations from
the agency, Groningen's operator NAM, a joint venture of Royal
Dutch Shell and Exxon, and six other parties.
A majority of lawmakers Dutch parliament have called for
production to be cut as far as possible to reduce earthquakes in
the northern province caused by the gas extraction.
Groningen gas has supplied almost 10 percent of demand in
the European Union and announcements to cut production have led
to short term spikes in gas prices.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)