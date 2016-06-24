UPDATE 8-Oil rises; producers pledge output cuts ahead of meeting
* Record volumes of North Sea, U.S. oil shipped to Asia (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
AMSTERDAM, June 24 The Dutch government has decided to cut production at the giant Groningen gas field from its current level of 27 billion cubic metres a year from October 1, 2016, Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher said on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Netherlands' National Mines Inspectorate advised the government to cap production at 24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually, De Telegraaf reported, citing a recommendation to Economy Minister Henk Kamp.
Groningen gas has supplied almost 10 percent of European Union demand, and announcements on production cuts, driven by a spate of earthquakes in the country's northern province, have led to spikes in gas prices. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.