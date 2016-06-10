AMSTERDAM, June 10 Two Dutch F-35A fighter jets
made their debut at an international air show on Friday,
conducting demonstration flights in the Netherlands.
The radar-evading warplanes, which will eventually replace
the Dutch Air Force's fleet of F-16s, are conducting two weeks
of noise testing by Dutch pilots.
The U.S. Marine Corps has already declared the F-35B model
ready for combat, but the conventional takeoff and landing
A-model is still completing testing. The U.S. Air Force expects
to declare an initial squadron of F-35A jets ready for combat
between August and December this year.
The Netherlands, which helped fund development of the new
stealthy fighter jet, known in the Netherlands as the Joint
Strike Fighter, plans to purchase 37 of THE planes in total. The
next order will be for a batch of eight jets.
Thousands of onlookers gathered at the air force base in the
northern city of Leeuwarden, 150 km (90 miles) north of the
capital Amsterdam, for the first fly-overs on Friday. The planes
are scheduled to fly again on Saturday.
A Swiss F-5E air force demonstration jet collided with
another plane in midair on Thursday and crashed in a lake during
a test flight before the show. The pilot ejected before impact
and was slightly injured.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)