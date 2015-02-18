* GasTerra will need to purchase on open market
* Company won't renew supply contracts
* Dutch day-ahead gas price rises 1.5 percent
(Adds GasTerra spokesman, gas price movement)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Feb 18 Dutch gas trader GasTerra said
on Wednesday it will have to buy gas on the open market to meet
its contractual obligations after the Netherlands government
ordered a production cut at the massive Groningen field.
The decision is a sign the company believes the government
output cap, which sent Western European gas prices soaring when
it was announced on Feb. 9, is unlikely to be reversed.
Spokesman Anton Buijs said GasTerra, which purchases and
sells Dutch-produced gas, had contracted to sell a little less
than 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) from the Groningen field,
Europe's largest, in 2015.
The government unexpectedly mandated an output cut to 16.5
bcm in the first half of 2015 due to concerns about earthquakes
linked to production, although it left the door open to an
increase in the second half.
However, the idea of an increase is already politically
unpopular and the country's Safety Board released a report on
Wednesday criticising gas producers and government regulators
for neglecting security concerns.
"We need to buy back gas we have sold already," Buijs said.
He said he cannot disclose purchase amounts, as it is
commercially sensitive information.
The day-ahead gas price on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility
(TTF) rose 0.35 euros, or 1.5 percent, to 23.20 euros per
megawatt hour. Month-ahead TTF prices surged more than 10
percent after the Feb. 9 decision.
MARKETS RELAXED
GasTerra said it will not extend existing long-term delivery
contracts, or sign new ones, in light of the output cap.
"It underlines there's not a lot of hope for additional gas
to come out of the Netherlands this year, or probably ever,"
said Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at UK-based consultancy Energy
Aspects.
Still, he said markets were "reasonably comfortable and
relaxed" and noted that Western European prices were lower than
two years ago, despite the recent rise.
GasTerra is the biggest gas trading firm in the Netherlands
and a major supplier to European countries. It exports the
majority of its gas to Germany, Britain, France, Italy and
Belgium.
GasTerra, half owned by the Dutch government with Shell
and Exxon each holding a 25 percent stake, got
more than half of its gas from Groningen in 2014, according to
its annual report. GasTerra purchased 15.0 bcm of gas on the
open market in 2014, up from 9.6 bcm in 2013.
The company also forecast further declines at smaller Dutch
fields, which made up 30 percent of its purchases in 2014.
GasTerra accounts for two thirds of gas trading at the TTF,
which last year passed Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP)
as Europe's largest gas hub.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman and David Clarke)