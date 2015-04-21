REFILE-At least 21 killed in Iranian coal mine explosion -state media
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp said on Tuesday that production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, will not exceed 36.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015.
In a letter to parliament, Kamp said previously agreed caps on other clusters in the massive field would remain in place, even after an April 14 court ruling ordered production be stopped at the Loppersum cluster.
"These limitations remain in place. This means gas production in 2015 will not be higher that 36.4 bcm," he wrote. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Clarke)
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.
* OPEC compliance falls to 90 percent in April -survey (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)