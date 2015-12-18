UPDATE 2-Penn West posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher oil prices
* Oper costs rose 11.2 pct to C$14.48/boe in the qtr (Adds details, estimates)
THE HAGUE Dec 18 The Dutch government on Friday set production at the Groningen gas field for the coming year at 27 billion cubic meters (bcm), in line with a court mandate to limit the risk of earthquakes.
The limit applies to the financial year ending Oct. 31, 2016.
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselboem told reporters in The Hague that reductions in production during 2015 had cost the state 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in lost income.
($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Oper costs rose 11.2 pct to C$14.48/boe in the qtr (Adds details, estimates)
NEW DELHI, May 4 Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange and has had early discussions with the LSE, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.