AMSTERDAM Feb 15 The parliamentary leader of the ruling Dutch Liberal party said on Sunday he does not expect production at the massive Groningen gas field to be increased in the second half of the year 2015.

Speaking on the weekly current affairs programme Buitenhof, Halbe Zijlstra said production at the field, the largest in Europe, is "unlikely to rise" above a current projected output of 33 bcm. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)