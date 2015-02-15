PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Feb 15 The parliamentary leader of the ruling Dutch Liberal party said on Sunday he does not expect production at the massive Groningen gas field to be increased in the second half of the year 2015.
Speaking on the weekly current affairs programme Buitenhof, Halbe Zijlstra said production at the field, the largest in Europe, is "unlikely to rise" above a current projected output of 33 bcm. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, May 11 Enbridge Inc , North America's largest energy infrastructure company, said on Thursday it may acquire more assets and forecast a rise in adjusted earnings this year following its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.