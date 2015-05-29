AMSTERDAM May 29 A Dutch court on Friday rejected a suit to have gas production halted at Eemskanaal, one segment of the large Groningen gas field, saying complainants had not proved that stopping exploitation would improve their safety.

The provisional decision by the court, the Council of State, is the second in two months regarding complaints about exploitation of gas at Groningen, Europe's largest gas field.

