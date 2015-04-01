(Adds comments from judge, details)
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, April 1 A Dutch judge on Wednesday
refused to order a production halt at Europe's biggest gas
field, Groningen, where extraction is causing earthquakes,
dealing a blow to opponents of government policy.
Production from the field was temporarily reduced in
February after the Dutch Safety Board warned of possible
dangers. A decision on the request for a quick ruling by the
country's Council of State by citizens' groups from Groningen is
expected within two weeks.
But Judge Thijs Drupsteen said he would give the public a
sneak preview of his position: "I'm not planning to order the
production decision 100 percent stopped."
That demand was made by rights groups during a heated public
court session.
The Groningen field is operated by state-owned Gasunie and
output jointly exploited by the government and a joint venture
between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil
called NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij).
The groups' suit challenges a decision by Economic Affairs
Minister Henk Kamp to set 2015 production from Groningen at 39.4
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, down from 42.5 bcm in 2014.
One of 40 complainants, Nette Kruzenga, asked the judge to
halt production immediately, saying Kamp's decision was "faulty
in terms of procedure and in terms of judgment."
That was countered by Hans Besselink, a Ministry of Economic
Affairs official, who said "further reduction of gas from
Groningen could lead to millions of households in the
Netherlands and surrounding countries ... left without gas."
The judge agreed: "In my opinion, that would be such a
far-reaching decision that people outside would say 'now they've
gone crazy.' I don't think I can take responsibility for that."
Much of Wednesday's debate focused on production at
Loppersum, where the risk of earthquakes is greatest and
production has already been cut by 80 percent, and Eemskanaal,
where there are vulnerable dikes.
Drupsteen asked questions about the feasibility of further
reducing or stopping production at the two sites, but no
decision was announced.
The frequent production-linked earthquakes in Groningen have
not hurt anyone, but have caused billions of euros of damage to
homes and buildings.
In his later ruling, Drupsteen could instruct Kamp to review
or even scrap his February decision to cut production levels to
33 bcm. More likely, he could make recommendations for Kamp, who
is due to announce a new decision in July.
(Editing by Anthony Deutsch, Jason Neely and David Evans)