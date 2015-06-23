* Government orders 2015 production capped at 30 bcm
* Production in 2016 might be as low as 21 bcm
* Gas prices gain for second day on new cap
(Adds comment from analyst, prospects for 2016)
By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, June 23 The Dutch government has
ordered a further tightening of gas production at Groningen,
Europe's largest gas field, in response to a spate of
earthquakes that have caused extensive property damage in the
Netherlands' northernmost province.
Output at the field, the world's 10th largest, will be
capped at 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the whole of 2015,
Economy Minister Henk Kamp told reporters on Tuesday. At the
beginning of the year, production of 39.4 bcm was planned.
"The earthquakes are still there, and we will have to reckon
with earthquakes in the future," Kamp later told Reuters. "We
can do two things to preserve safety: reduce the production of
natural gas and strengthen houses, and we're doing both."
Dutch news agency ANP had reported on Monday that Kamp would
propose a further tightening of production at Groningen, sending
European gas prices higher.
In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Dutch gas prices at the TTF
hub gained further. The July contract rose 1.21
percent to 20.90 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the
third-quarter contract was 1.31 percent higher,
also at 20.90 euros per MWh.
British natural gas for October climbed 2.51 percent to
44.95 pence per therm, becoming the biggest gainer on the UK gas
curve.
In February, output was cut to 16.5 bcm for the first half
of the year after the Dutch Safety Board said gas companies and
state regulators had failed to take the threat of earthquakes
seriously enough.
In the second half of the year, output will be capped at
13.5 bcm, with stored gas tapped if necessary to make up for any
shortfall.
"We'll do whatever is necessary for the safety of the people
in Groningen," Kamp said.
The government would use the second half of the year to
assess how to meet supply needs from 2016 onwards. Kamp said
Groningen production might range from 21 to 33 bcm, depending on
temperatures.
Excess demand from 2016 would be met using some combination
of imported gas and conversion plants that turn imported
high-calorific gas into the low-calorific gas upon which Dutch
energy infrastructure is based.
Analyst Oliver Sanderson of Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said reaction to the planned reduction had been relatively muted
because it was announced in June, during the summer.
But he voiced scepticism over whether it would be feasible
to meet Europe's energy needs with Groningen producing below 30
bcm in a cold winter.
"Last time there was a cold winter, two years ago, Groningen
was producing at around 54 bcm," he said.
"Where is Europe going to get 25 bcm?"
He said that with Groningen producing at 30 bcm in a cold
winter, the shortfall in Western Europe would have to be met
mostly with Russian gas, supplemented with some Norwegian gas
and liquefied natural gas imported by tanker.
"Try selling that in Brussels," he said, referring to the
political sensitivity of European governments increasing, rather
than lessening, their reliance on Russian energy.
(Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dale Hudson)