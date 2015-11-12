AMSTERDAM Nov 12 A Dutch court said on Thursday it will rule on Nov. 18 regarding production at the massive Groningen natural gas field, where output has been reduced because it was causing earthquakes.

The Council of State in September heard arguments in the case, which is seeking to slow or stop production at Europe's largest gas field.

The court will announce its final decision on complaints from 40 groups ranging from the provincial government to small towns and individuals challenging the government's 2015 production plans.

The Dutch government has already curtailed production from Groningen twice this year after it was censured by public safety authorities for not taking the threat of production-linked earthquakes seriously enough.

The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie, with output jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil through NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij). (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)