BRIEF-Moody's says downgrades six Canadian banks
* Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate
AMSTERDAM, April 1 A Dutch administrative judge hearing a claim against the state said on Wednesday he will not order the government halt production at Groningen, Europe's largest natural gas field.
A ruling is not expected for several weeks, but Judge Thijs Drupsteen said: "I'm not planning to order the production decision 100 percent stopped." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)
* Moody's - downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and the counterparty risk assessments of six canadian banks and their affiliate
* Q1 revenue declined to $7.6 million in 2017 compared to $9.0 million in 2016