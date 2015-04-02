AMSTERDAM, April 2 The Dutch government said on
Thursday that it would demand risk analyses from gas companies
when setting natural gas production levels, and involve local
authorities in the decision-making process.
The measures, effective immediately, come in response to a
critical report by the country's Safety Board in February that
found the safety of citizens in Groningen province, home to
Europe's largest gas field, had not been taken seriously enough
when determining gas production levels in the past.
Earthquakes linked to production in Groningen have caused
billions of euros of damage, though no serious injuries.
In February Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp ordered
production at the Groningen field to be cut, leading to a price
surge across northwest Europe.
In a letter to parliament on Thursday, Kamp repeated he
would make a further decision on gas production on July 1.
