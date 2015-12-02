AMSTERDAM Dec 2 The Netherlands has begun to
import more natural gas than it exports, Statistics Netherlands
said on Wednesday, as a result of production cuts at the
Groningen gas field, Europe's largest.
The agency said in a report that the turning point came in
May, and it marks the first extended period of time that the
country has been a net importer of gas since exploitation began
at Groningen in the early 1960s.
The Dutch government has been reducing production at
Groningen, which had been expected to be depleted in the 2020s,
due to increasingly severe earthquakes.
The agency said Norwegian gas is increasingly being tapped
to replace the lower Dutch production.
