AMSTERDAM, July 10 Dutch prosecutors said on Friday they had filed corruption charges against six police officers and civil servants for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for major government vehicle contracts.

The investigation is into the 2010 purchase of 1,667 Volkswagen Amaroks for the Defence Ministry and 1,330 vehicles for the police, prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said they had identified 41 suspects, including company managers and accountants for the firms allegedly involved.

"The suspects sometimes had considerable influence over the contracts for service vehicles and had close contact with car distributors," prosecutors said in a statement.

The government officials allegedly received gifts including Mediterranean cruises, discounts on car repairs, free fuel and use of rental cars.

Prosecutors did not name the companies, but national broadcaster NOS said they were Renault, Peugeot and Volkswagen.

Renault declined to comment. Volkswagen referred a call to their Dutch distributor, Pon Automobile, which reportedly supplied a large portion of the vehicles in question.

No one at Pon Automobile was immediately available to comment. Peugeot said in an email to Reuters the company had not been contacted by authorities and no employees had been arrested.

Government corruption is rare in the Netherlands, which consistently ranks in the top 10 in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Under Dutch law bribing officers is punishable by up to four years in prison. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Andrew Roche)