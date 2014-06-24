AMSTERDAM Greenpeace's chief programme director will stop commuting from the Netherlands to Luxembourg by plane after a public uproar, the environmental group said on Tuesday.

Greenpeace said in a statement it had made a mistake by allowing Pascal Husting to fly 360-kilometers (220-miles) several times a month to see his wife and young children since starting the job in 2012.

Greenpeace campaigns against air travel, which it says is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions. It has called on airlines to stop short-haul flights and encourages people to travel shorter distances by train.

Details of Husting's travel emerged in media reports on Monday, prompting a flood of angry reactions on social media and complaints from upset Greenpeace members.

"We understand the commotion; an environmental group should put its ideals into practice," it said. "Pascal will take the train to his family in the future."

The environmental group, which has its international headquarters in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, said members were understandably disappointed, but that it hoped they would continue to support their work.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)