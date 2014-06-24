AMSTERDAM, June 24 Greenpeace's chief programme
director will stop commuting from the Netherlands to Luxembourg
by plane after a public uproar, the environmental group said on
Tuesday.
Greenpeace said in a statement it had made a mistake by
allowing Pascal Husting to fly 360-kilometers (220-miles)
several times a month to see his wife and young children since
starting the job in 2012.
Greenpeace campaigns against air travel, which it says is a
leading source of greenhouse gas emissions. It has called on
airlines to stop short-haul flights and encourages people to
travel shorter distances by train.
Details of Husting's travel emerged in media reports on
Monday, prompting a flood of angry reactions on social media and
complaints from upset Greenpeace members.
"We understand the commotion; an environmental group should
put its ideals into practice," it said. "Pascal will take the
train to his family in the future."
The environmental group, which has its international
headquarters in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, said members were
understandably disappointed, but that it hoped they would
continue to support their work.
