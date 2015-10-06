(Adds background, gas price reaction)
AMSTERDAM Oct 6 The Dutch parliament on Tuesday
approved a motion calling on the government to substantially
lower gas production from the country's Groningen gas field for
safety reasons.
The Dutch government has curtailed production from the
field, Europe's largest, twice this year after it was censured
by public safety authorities for not taking the threat of
production-linked earthquakes seriously enough. The government
has not yet responded to the parliament's action.
The motion was submitted by opposition parties, but endorsed
by the Labour party, the junior partner in Prime Minister Mark
Rutte's centrist coalition.
British gas prices for delivery in 2016 rose after the vote,
due to expectations of lower Dutch imports next year.
The Q1 2016 contract rose 3.1 percent from Monday's close to
43.75 pence per therm, while the Summer 16 contract
rose 3.3 percent to 39.65 pence per therm.
The motion approved calls on the government to make further
cuts to bring 2016 gas production below the level of 33 billion
cubic metres it had planned for in last month's budget.
"Given that residents of Groningen and Drenthe have once
again been shocked by earthquakes caused by gas production ...
parliament calls on the government to lower 2016 production at
Groningen field substantially," it said. It also said that any
loss of government revenue should not be covered by spending
cuts.
Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp is not due to decide
until December on 2016 production levels. Kamp has vowed to cut
production as much as possible, while still guaranteeing that
homes in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium that have
long-term contracts and rely on Dutch gas are supplied during
the winter.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Additional reporting by Thomas
Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)