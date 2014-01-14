AMSTERDAM Jan 14 Dutch food safety authorities
ordered five Dutch companies to recall 11,000 kg of improperly
labelled French horsemeat that was turned into food products in
the Netherlands, the Economic Affairs Ministry said in letter
published on Tuesday.
However, the ministry said the food had been delivered via
Belgium to the Netherlands between January and October last year
and had probably been consumed. The meat was improperly labelled
as beef and was not fit for human consumption, it said in the
letter to parliament.
The recall in the Netherlands follows the arrest last month
of 21 cattle traders, butchers and veterinarians in France on
suspicion of illegally selling 200 horses from the sports and
pharmaceutical industry.
The horsemeat trading scandal first broke last January when
horse DNA was found in frozen burgers sold in Irish and British
supermarkets, and involved traders and abattoirs from Romania to
the Netherlands.
The Dutch said the decision on the latest recall was taken
in late December after a notification was received from the
European Union Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed.
There was no explanation of the gap between notification and
recall, but the Dutch parliament was in recess in late December.
The Dutch food safety board was attempting to trace the meat
"and has contacted the companies involved and requested that
they pull the meat from the market", it said.
"They will request that their clients pull the products from
the stores if that is possible."
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by Elizabeth Piper)