AMSTERDAM, April 20 The International Monetary
Fund can count on achieving at least a $350 billion boost to its
financial firepower, and maybe between $400 and $500 billion,
European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said
in a newspaper interview.
"Even though the IMF money is not specifically designed for
Europe, the European debt crisis is now the biggest threat to
the world economy. So that the IMF will focus on this," Knot
told Dutch daily newspaper De Telegraaf in an interview
published on Friday.
Knot said that with firepower of over one trillion euros,
Europe would have sufficient funds to defend euro zone members
such as Italy and Spain.
"That's a lot of money we are talking about, sufficient to
keep countries such as Italy and Spain within the fold."
"The new European emergency fund now has 800 billion euro.
The European central banks have 150 billion euro loans to the
IMF. Japan has pledged $60 billion, Britain $15 billion, Sweden,
Denmark and Norway together now more than $30 billion. China,
still about $40 to $50 billion. That is all together about $350
billion," he told the newspaper.
"With help from countries like Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia
and India, a sum of between $400 and $500 billion is in easy
reach".