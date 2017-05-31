(Updates with comment from ING)

AMSTERDAM May 31 Dutch bank ING Groep said it plans to cut dozens of jobs at its dealing room in Amsterdam, including corporate bond and commodities traders, and will move 22 positions to London.

ING said on Wednesday that 43 Amsterdam-based roles will be cut, while 22 roles will be created in London. Eleven new positions will be created in the Amsterdam dealing room.

The changes are part of an ongoing reorganisation announced in October to consolidate the bank's European trading rooms. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)