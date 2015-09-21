(Corrects first and sixth paragraphs to make clear Intertrust
does not provide tax advice)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 Intertrust, which provides
tax and regulatory compliance services to 17,000 companies, said
on Monday it will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of
shares on the Euronext stock exchange.
The Amsterdam-based company did not say how large a stake
will be sold during the IPO, but it hopes to raise 475 million
euros ($537 million) to repay debt.
The company, which is 74 percent owned by Blackstone,
also reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortization (EBITA) of 122 million euros ($138 million) in
2014, on revenue of 296 million.
The balance of the company is held by 165 employees and
managers who may sell part of their shareholdings in the
offering, Intertrust said in a statement.
CEO David de Buck said the listing would also improve the
company's visibility and give it "added financial flexibility to
take advantage during an important period of consolidation in
our sector."
Intertrust, which has reportedly been considering a public
listing since 2014, has suffered from image
problems as it provides tax avoidance and administrative
services for "mailbox" companies.
The Netherlands is a popular location for holding and trust
companies, due to favourable Dutch tax rules on intellectual
property, royalties and a policy of providing companies with
upfront decisions on how they will be taxed.
In addition, the Netherlands has a large network of tax
treaties that help companies shift taxes to countries with low
tax rates such as Ireland and Bermuda.
It is not clear how Intertrust will balance the transparency
demanded of a public company with its business model, which
includes shielding customers from scrutiny.
Intertrust's supervisory board is packed with major names in
the Dutch financial world, including former central bank
chairwoman Helene Vletter van Dort and former Heineken CEO
Anthony Ruys.
Intertrust is advised by Lazard, with Deutsche Bank and UBS
acting as joint global coordinators of the listing.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)