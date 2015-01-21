* Price range set at between 13.50 euros and 18.00 euros/shr

* Values company at between 187 million euros and 207 mln (Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Lucas Bols BV, the Dutch spirits maker, said it had set the price range for an initial offering of shares in which it hopes to raise around 147 million euros ($170 million).

The range was set at between 13.50 euros and 18.00 euros per share, valuing the company at between 187 million euros ($216 million) and 207 million.

Including an offering by shareholders such as AAC Capital, Black Diamond Capital Management and a possible over-allotment of new shares, the 9.4 million shares on offer will represent about three-quarters of the company's equity.

The subscription period begins on Wednesday and runs through Feb. 3, with listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam expected on Feb. 4.

Bols, whose major international rivals include the likes of Diageo Plc, makes a popular jenever, the Dutch answer to gin, as well as liqueurs including Galliano and the banana-flavored Pisang Ambon.

The company had 78.7 million euros in sales in its financial year ended March 31, 2014, with an operating profit of 22 million euros. ($1 = 0.8648 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes)