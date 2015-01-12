AMSTERDAM Jan 12 Bermuda-based HAL Trust
intends to sell a 20 to 25 percent stake in its
eyewear retailing subsidiary GrandVision BV in a flotation on
the Euronext exchange worth roughly 613 million euros ($724
million), it said Monday.
HAL, an investment group which owns 98 percent of
Grandvision, did not set an exact date for the float, saying it
would depend on market conditions, but it was expected in 2015.
As of June 30, HAL had recorded a book value of 2.45 billion
euros for GrandVision.
GrandVision runs chains such as Vision Express in 34
countries and reported an operating profit of 223 million euros
on 2.1 billion euros of sales in the first nine months of 2014.
Chief Executive Theo Kiesselbach said in a telephone
interview the listing would raise the company's profile with
suppliers and customers, help it attract good employees and give
it financial flexibility.
Proceeds of the offering will go to HAL. GrandVision has net
debt of 834 million euros, which Kiesselbach said was an
appropriate level for it to be able to fund future growth,
pursue acquisitions and pay shareholders a dividend.
GrandVision operates 5,600 stores under brands also
including Apollo-Optik in Germany, Generale d'Optique in France
and Pearle in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.
ABN AMRO and JP Morgan are coordinating the
offering.
($1 = 0.8437 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
David Holmes)