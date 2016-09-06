(Updates)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 The Dutch government will
assist Israel in improving water and gas supplies to
energy-strapped Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on
Tuesday during a visit to the Netherlands.
Netanyahu said that while his government is in a conflict
with "terrorists" in the occupied territories, Israel still
wishes to improve the quality of life for most people living
there.
"We have no battle, no qualms with the people of Gaza", he
said. "The first step is to improve the supply of energy and
water to Gaza, including laying a gas pipeline."
He said he was publicly committing to making it happen.
Gaza faces an energy crisis due to damage to its electric
network from past conflicts, together with Israel's coastal
blockade and other sanctions and restrictions.
Currently the country has electricity less than half the
time, using an 8-hour on, 8-hour off rationing system.
A gas pipeline from Israel could allow Gaza's power plant to
double generation from around 200MW at present.
Water supplies to Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank
have long been a point of tension between the neighbours, with
the Palestinians saying Israel prevents them from accessing
adequate water at an affordable price.
Netanyahu did not elaborate on details of the gas pipeline
plan, saying only the Dutch, with their long history of water
management, would help.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)