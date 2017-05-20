AMSTERDAM May 20 The Netherlands government on
Saturday said it is considering a law that would give Dutch
publicly listed companies a one-year period of "thinking time"
during which they could freely reject any approach by a foreign
buyer.
The announcement by Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp
comes amid a surge in nationalist and protectionist sentiment in
the Netherlands.
It also comes as U.S. paint-maker PPG Industries
seeks to buy Dutch based rival Akzo Nobel with a 26.3
billion euro ($29.47 billion) offer that is widely backed by
the company's foreign shareholder base but opposed by the
company's Dutch-controlled board.
Kamp has said a takeover of Akzo Nobel is not in the Dutch
national interest.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
