* Dutch fiscal and political outlook worsens
* Dutch/German yield spreads widen, but pressure may fade
* Netherlands still a safe haven within the euro zone
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 30 A rise in yields on Dutch
government bonds on worries the champion of euro zone austerity
is backsliding on its budget promises has failed to dent their
status as a rock-solid investment.
Since Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a vocal advocate of fiscal
orthodoxy, lost his parliamentary majority last week, the Dutch
10-year yield premium over German Bunds
has expanded by about 10 basis points to 56, off a
peak of 59, its highest since November.
The cost of insuring Dutch debt against default with credit
default swaps has also risen by 25 bps to about 115 bps
, a 2-1/2-month high.
The moves, rapid by Dutch standards, reflected fears that
the extra savings and spending cuts needed to shrink the budget
deficit to 3 percent of economic output by 2013, as agreed with
the European Union, would not be implemented.
But these higher yields and CDS prices have not changed the
market's views of Dutch debt as a "safe-haven", a relatively
risk-free investment which offers shelter, in particular, from
the euro zone debt crisis.
Indeed, investors who are only allowed to put their money
into highly-rated debt see the fall in Dutch debt prices as a
buying opportunity.
"There's a lot of market talk about (the ballooning budget
deficit) but I would keep it in context," said Russell
Silberston, who manages $28 billion worth of fixed income assets
as head of global interest rates for Investec AM.
"Just looking at debt dynamics compared with other
countries, we're very relaxed about it. If risks assets were
selling off, Netherlands would rally. If (the spread over
Germany) goes too far we would buy more." At 65 percent of
output, Dutch government debt is only higher than Finland's and
Luxembourg's within the euro zone and even failure to make the
16 billion euros in cuts needed to get its budget deficit back
on track by 2013 would not change that.
Germany's debt runs at about 80 percent of its GDP while
Italy's amounts to 120 percent.
Powered by sophisticated financial services and diverse
exports, the Dutch economy is also one of the most competitive
and flexible in the bloc.
BUDGET SINNER
The Netherlands is, however, experiencing a fall in domestic
consumption and a steep slide in house prices. The Labour party,
whose backing is crucial for Rutte, has voiced worries that
extra cuts would deepen those economic problems.
The lack of political consensus raises the risk of early
elections, whose results are likely to be inconclusive, meaning
the Netherlands may not be in a position to solve either its
budget or economic growth headaches any time soon. The Dutch
economy is expected to shrink by 0.9 percent this year.
These prospects bring back to investors' mind the recent
experience of neighbouring Belgium - whose record 18-month
period without political leadership until December last year
drove its borrowing costs almost to unsustainable levels.
But Belgium's debt as a percentage of its economy is lower
only than Italy's and those of the euro zone trio - Greece,
Ireland and Portugal - that have needed bailouts and economists
dismiss any scenario in which the credit worthiness of Dutch
bonds would deteriorate sharply.
"New elections, if they were to be called, would be negative
to spreads, but that's very different to saying there's going to
be a movement towards the periphery the way that Belgium
showed," said RBS rate strategist Harvinder Sian.
Sian only sees the Dutch/German 10-year yield spread
expanding by about 15 bps from current levels. That is still
below the record 87 bps hit early in 2009, when markets feared
the Lehman Brothers' collapse could cause a chain of bank
failures that would hit Dutch giants as well.
Having previously criticised "budget sinners", saying they
should be allowed to leave the euro zone, the Dutch government
now risks being one of them.
Some analysts speculate this irony may, in time, soften the
Dutch stance on austerity and potentially ease pressure on
peripheral countries to tighten the belt at all costs.
"I would expect a change of tone now coming from the Hague
and if anything it would probably help and improve the mood at
the Eurogroup meetings and help the process (of tackling the
crisis)," said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank.