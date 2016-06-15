AMSTERDAM, June 15 The Dutch Safety Board said
on Wednesday it would examine the country's preparedness for a
cross-border accident involving radioactive material.
In a statement, the agency charged with protecting public
safety said it would look in particular at how the Dutch and
Belgian authorities collaborate on supervising their aging
nuclear plants.
The investigation will focus primarily on the Netherlands'
only commercial plant in Borssele, and Belgium's two commercial
plants in Doel and Tihange, which were both taken off-line
temporarily in 2012 due to safety concerns.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)