AMSTERDAM Oct 10 Dutch pension fund cooperative
PGGM will cut at least 200 jobs, or 15 percent of its workforce,
as part of a restructuring programme aimed at reducing costs by
50 million euros ($63 million) a year by 2017.
The restructuring is a response to changes in the Dutch
pension market, which has struggled to lift returns and meet
tighter government requirements since the financial crisis, the
company said on Friday.
The Netherlands has some of the largest pension funds in the
world, managing a total of around 1,000 billion euros in assets.
As of September, PGGM managed 178 billion euros for funds which
had a collective 2.5 million clients.
"The pension market is becoming increasingly dynamic and
PGGM needs to be flexible," it said. "The cost of our products
needs to come down, because costs are playing an increasingly
important role for the pension funds we work for."
In the coming three years at least 200 out of 1,300
positions will be cut, including forced redundancies, it said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7899 euro)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)