AMSTERDAM Dec 18 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cancelled a trip to Brussels, where he was due to take part in an EU summit, to deal with an escalating domestic political crisis at home.

Rutte said in a letter to parliament on Thursday he would not attend the European Council meetings, but would try to resolve a dispute triggered by the blocking of a health bill in the senate that is threatening to topple his coalition government. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)