AMSTERDAM Aug 19 The government of Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a vote of no-confidence in
parliament on Wednesday called by right-wing opposition
politician Geert Wilders.
Wilders sought the vote in response to a government decision
to support a third emergency bailout for Greece, after promising
voters not to spend "one more cent" on rescuing the debt-ridden
fellow euro zone country.
The no-confidence motion was trounced by a large margin as
only members of Wilders' rightist Freedom party and several
breakaway former Freedom MPs supported it.
