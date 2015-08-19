AMSTERDAM Aug 19 The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a vote of no-confidence in parliament on Wednesday called by right-wing opposition politician Geert Wilders.

Wilders sought the vote in response to a government decision to support a third emergency bailout for Greece, after promising voters not to spend "one more cent" on rescuing the debt-ridden fellow euro zone country.

The no-confidence motion was trounced by a large margin as only members of Wilders' rightist Freedom party and several breakaway former Freedom MPs supported it. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Heinrich)