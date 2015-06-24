THE HAGUE, June 24 Anti-Islam politician Geert
Wilders on Wednesday aired cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on
Dutch television that were drawn at a cartoon competition in
Texas that was attacked by two gunmen in May.
Aissa Zanzen, spokesman for the Council of Moroccan Mosques
in the Netherlands, called Wilders' action, using public
broadcast time allocated to political parties, a publicity
stunt. "Wilders is out to provoke Muslims and he has done
everything he can to do that," he said.
Wilders, in a broadcast coinciding with the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan, introduced the three-minute broadcast, in the
second half of which the cartoons scrolled across the screen
accompanied by piano music.
Wilders and Pamela Geller, one of his American sponsors who
organised the Mohammad cartoon drawing competition, were at the
event where the shooting took place. Neither of them were hurt.
Roommates Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi of Phoenix were
killed by Garland police after they opened fire with assault
rifles outside the cartoon drawing event in Garland. [ID:
nL1N0XV01T].
Wilders, a leading Dutch politician, is due to stand trial
this year for alleged discrimination after making anti-Moroccan
comments during election campaigning last year.
In a statement issued after the cartoons were aired, Wilders
denied his intention was to provoke.
"I do it because we have to show that we stand for freedom
of speech and that we will never surrender to violence," he
said.
Wilders has lived under 24-hour protection since airing an
anti-Islam film, Fitna, which resulted in his name being added
to militants' death lists.
