AMSTERDAM, July 21 Trade volumes at Rotterdam
fell in the first half of the year, port authorities there said
on Thursday, saying slower emerging markets and growing
Brexit-related uncertainty affected traffic.
Lying at the mouth of the Rhine valley, the world's fourth
largest port, and Europe's biggest, is a bellwether for the
European economy as it is the main conduit by which the output
of Germany's southern industrial heartlands reaches the world's
consumers.
Rotterdam had also benefited from British growth in the
first half, with roll-on-roll-off traffic up, both because of
higher industrial output in Britain and because the refugee
crisis around Calais had led shippers to avoid the French port.
Dry bulk volumes fell by 9.9 percent, partly driven by
collapsing scrap metal throughput, itself the result of reduced
demand from European steelmakers who have cut output in the face
of Chinese competition.
Slowing far eastern demand also made itself felt in the
container trade, where volumes slipped 2.3 percent because of
lower demand from Brazil and China. Exports to sanctions-hit
Russia were also lower.
Although the port said it had strengthened its
market-leading position in the Le Havre-Hamburg range of north
European ports, it warned that an uncertain political and
economic environment made the future hard to predict.
"A variety of factors lead to uncertainty," the port said,
listing "Brexit and increasing protectionism" and "a lack of
clarity regarding the shape of the energy transition" among the
factors that cast a shadow over the future.
A major refining and hydrocarbon import hub, the port is
exposed to shifts in energy policy. Liquid bulk slipped 1.1
percent in the first half, although oil throughput remained at a
historic high.
