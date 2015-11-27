(Upgrades attribution; adds comment and details from minister,
government agency and company.)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Nov 27 The Dutch government plans to
float ASR, a former insurance arm of the Belgian financial group
Fortis, next year rather than try to find a buyer for the
business.
ASR, a life and property insurer, reported a book value of
3.37 billion euros ($3.6 billion) at the end of the first half
of 2015.
The announcement comes a week after the privatisation of
bank ABN Amro on Nov. 20 as the Dutch state seeks to
unwind a series of emergency nationalisations undertaken during
the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath.
The state had always maintained the nationalisations were a
temporary measure and the financial companies would be returned
to private hands as soon as they were ready and market
conditions allowed.
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a letter to
parliament on Friday that the Netherlands Financial Investments
(NLFI) agency had advised him ASR would not fetch any premium in
a direct sale to a buyer and that an Initial Public Offering
(IPO) would be a better choice.
"I intend therefore to ask ASR and NLFI to start
preparations for that, so that a stock market introduction in
the first half of 2016 is possible," Dijsselbloem wrote.
Separately the NLFI issued a statement saying it has advised
the government to sell a stake of 30 to 50 percent of ASR and
that it had begun vetting investment banks to assist in the
listing.
It said it would use experience it gained from the ABN
listing and follow a similar procedure.
CEO Jos Baeten said in a reaction he agreed with the
decision and the company is "ready to return to private hands".
ASR was nationalized together with the distressed Dutch
operations of Fortis and ABN Amro in 2008, though ASR's own
solvency was not in doubt.
In August it reported a net profit of 397 million euros for
the first half of 2015, compared with 71 million euros in the
same period a year earlier, mostly due to gains on investments.
It reported its solvency ratio under Europe's new Solvency
II regime would be 185 percent, higher than that of peers Delta
Lloyd and Aegon, but lower than NN Group
.
After the listing of ABN and ASR, and the sale of former SNS
REAAL insurance arm Vivat to Chinese investor Anbang, only SNS
Bank would remain on the state's sale list.
($1 = 0.9457 euros)
