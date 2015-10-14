AMSTERDAM Oct 14 Rabobank is
considering moves to reduce its balance sheet by at least 100
billion euros ($114 billion) to comply with Basel IV rules,
according to an internal document published on Wednesday.
Rabobank, a cooperative bank, is one of the Netherlands'
three largest banks, with a large portfolio of retail mortgages
and loans to the agricultural sector.
Bank spokesman Hendrik Jan Eijpe confirmed the authenticity
of the document -- a discussion of the bank's strategy options
for 2016-2020 that was circulated among member banks and
obtained and published by newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.
Eijpe said the document is in line with public statements by
the bank's CEO Wiebe Draijer.
Draijer said at the time of first half earnings
that Rabobank "needs to improve its cost-income
ratio and prepare for stronger capital requirements," Eijpe
said.
"So this is exactly what we are preparing for," he said.
The document, titled "On the way to a strategic plan for
2016-2020" said while the exact impact of Basel IV is still
unknown "it's clear that Rabobank will be affected relatively
heavily."
"That's because Rabobank has several diverse portfolios that
now enjoy a relatively low risk weighting, such as mortgages,
that will have a much higher risk weighting in the new
proposals."
The document then discusses and rejects the possibility of
building capital by retaining profits or issuing shares or debt.
"Therefore the largest part must be realized by reducing the
balance sheet," it concludes. The balance sheet will be shrunk
from 680 billion euros to 580-530 billion euros.
"This reduction can be realized by a combination of focusing
on Rabobank's core (activities) and selling existing or new
loans.
Eijpe said he could not comment on likely targets for
disposal. The strategy document discusses a stronger refocus on
the bank's strengths in agricultural lending.
Representatives of the bank's 106 members are due to meet on
Dec. 9 to vote on strategy.
($1 = 0.8744 euros)
