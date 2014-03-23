AMSTERDAM, March 23 Dutch bank Rabobank, which
was fined roughly $1 billion in the Libor benchmark rate fixing
scandal, appointed Wiebe Draijer as chairman of its executive
board, the company said on Sunday.
Draijer, 48, will join Rabobank, the third largest Dutch
bank, from the Social and Economic Council, a government
advisory body, pending approval by regulators, it said.
Draijer will replace Rinus Minderhoud, who has been acting
head at the cooperative bank since the resignation of Piet
Moerland in October, when the Libor fine was imposed.
No date was given for the start of Draijer's term.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch. Editing by Jane Merriman)