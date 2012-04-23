NEW YORK, April 23 The collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity measures is a credit-negative for the Netherlands, debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Mon day, but maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.

But if Moody's were to see a weakening in the Dutch institutional framework, such as in the country's commitment to fiscal discipline, the sovereign rating could face downward pressure, the agency added in a report issued late on Mon day.

While the country's politics are expected to stay volatile through year-end, the Netherlands' credit standing is entering this period "from a position of relative strength," Moody's said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's resignation o n M onday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European Union fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order.

(Reporting by Daniel Bases; writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)