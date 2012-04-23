(Adds details)

By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, April 23 The collapse of the Dutch governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity measures is a credit-negative for the Netherlands, debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday, but maintained its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.

But if Moody's were to see a weakening in the Dutch institutional framework, such as in the country's commitment to fiscal discipline, the sovereign rating could face downward pressure, the agency added in a report issued late on Monday.

"This development is clearly credit-negative for the Dutch sovereign given that it generates both political and policy uncertainty," Moody's analysts wrote. "Having said that, the Netherlands is entering this testing period from a position of relative strength."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's resignation on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European Union fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order.

The resignation shook global markets on Monday, with stocks tumbling around the world and the euro sliding against the dollar and yen.

Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off. German Bund yields plumbed new lows as investors worried about the strength of euro zone commitments to contain the debt crisis.

"The strength of Dutch institutions has importance beyond the sovereign," Moody's said. "As one of the euro area's main proponents of rules-based fiscal discipline and monitoring, a Dutch failure to abide by these rules could weaken proposed euro area rules at their birth."

Moody's said it expects a volatile political environment for the remainder of the year.

The country's banks are well capitalized, Moody's said. There is no indication that credit losses on banks' mortgage books, which have been modest so far, would mean there is a need for the government to shore up the financial sector.

"However, if banks' credit losses were to rise dramatically and require the state to recapitalise the sector, then this could also put downward pressure on the sovereign's rating," Moody's said.

Moody's estimates that Dutch debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) levels, while higher at 65.2 percent in 2011 compared to pre-crisis levels of 45 percent, will still peak at a level 10 percentage points below those levels currently seen in France and the United Kingdom. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Andrew Hay)