(Adds details)
By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 23 The collapse of the Dutch
governing coalition over the failure to agree on austerity
measures is a credit-negative for the Netherlands, debt rating
agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday, but maintained
its Aaa rating with a stable outlook.
But if Moody's were to see a weakening in the Dutch
institutional framework, such as in the country's commitment to
fiscal discipline, the sovereign rating could face downward
pressure, the agency added in a report issued late on Monday.
"This development is clearly credit-negative for the Dutch
sovereign given that it generates both political and policy
uncertainty," Moody's analysts wrote. "Having said that, the
Netherlands is entering this testing period from a position of
relative strength."
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's
resignation on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a
political vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European
Union fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances
in order.
The resignation shook global markets on Monday, with stocks
tumbling around the world and the euro sliding against the
dollar and yen.
Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off. German Bund
yields plumbed new lows as investors worried about the strength
of euro zone commitments to contain the debt crisis.
"The strength of Dutch institutions has importance beyond
the sovereign," Moody's said. "As one of the euro area's main
proponents of rules-based fiscal discipline and monitoring, a
Dutch failure to abide by these rules could weaken proposed euro
area rules at their birth."
Moody's said it expects a volatile political environment for
the remainder of the year.
The country's banks are well capitalized, Moody's said.
There is no indication that credit losses on banks' mortgage
books, which have been modest so far, would mean there is a need
for the government to shore up the financial sector.
"However, if banks' credit losses were to rise dramatically
and require the state to recapitalise the sector, then this
could also put downward pressure on the sovereign's rating,"
Moody's said.
Moody's estimates that Dutch debt-to-GDP (gross domestic
product) levels, while higher at 65.2 percent in 2011 compared
to pre-crisis levels of 45 percent, will still peak at a level
10 percentage points below those levels currently seen in France
and the United Kingdom.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Andrew
Hay)