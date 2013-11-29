THE HAGUE Nov 29 The Dutch finance minister
said on Friday he is confident the Netherlands will maintain a
top credit rating with two other ratings agencies after Standard
and Poors downgraded the country by one notch.
"I don't expect them (Fitch and Moody's) to consider any
downgrade," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told journalists. "We want to
become a triple, triple country again."
S&P on Friday morning lowering the Dutch credit rating by
one notch to "AA+," from "AAA".
