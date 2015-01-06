By Anthony Deutsch
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Jan 6 The chairman of the supervisory
board of the Dutch financial markets regulator resigned on
Tuesday, the fourth member to leave since a report into
integrity and compliance was commissioned last autumn.
George Möller is quitting immediately, a statement from the
Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) said, without giving a
reason for his departure. The resignation leaves just one member
on the five-seat board.
Möller is the latest board member to leave since Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem commissioned the report, which also
reviewed positions held by supervisory board members at Dutch
companies, in September.
The report, published in December, did not find any serious
violations of regulations, but said rules were "sloppily"
applied and that members had reported external corporate
positions too late.
An executive summary, with more than 60 recommendations for
improvement, called for immediate changes to the regulator's
statute and greater supervision by the Finance Ministry.
A spokesman at the regulator said the departures were due to
personal reasons and would not give any further details.
The first supervisory board member left in September, when
the report was commissioned.
The AFM has since 2002 supervised the conduct of the entire
Dutch financial market sector, including savings, investments,
insurance and loans.
(Editing by David Holmes)