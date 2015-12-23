U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
AMSTERDAM Dec 23 Vroom & Dreesman, the largest Dutch department store chain, has been granted protection from creditors after failed efforts to turn the troubled business around, the company said on Wednesday.
V&D, with 10,000 employees at 62 stores across the Netherlands, has struggled to cut costs after posting losses in 2014. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11