AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch companies are facing problems doing business in Saudi Arabia as a result of sanctions imposed by the kingdom in response to anti-Islamic stickers distributed by populist politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch foreign minister said.

Foreign minister Frans Timmermans said in a letter to parliament on Thursday that talks were being held between the two governments to resolve the matter.

Wilders, known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration views, last December published stickers critical of Islam in the colours of the Saudi flag which were considered insulting by the Islamic state. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)