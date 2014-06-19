AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch companies are facing
problems doing business in Saudi Arabia as a result of sanctions
imposed by the kingdom in response to anti-Islamic stickers
distributed by populist politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch
foreign minister said.
Foreign minister Frans Timmermans said in a letter to
parliament on Thursday that talks were being held between the
two governments to resolve the matter.
Wilders, known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration
views, last December published stickers critical of Islam in the
colours of the Saudi flag which were considered insulting by the
Islamic state.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)