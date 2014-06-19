(Adds details, quote)
AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch companies are facing
problems doing business in Saudi Arabia after the Saudis imposed
sanctions in response to anti-Islamic stickers distributed by
populist politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch foreign minister
said.
Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans wrote in a letter to
parliament on Thursday that Saudi authorities had made clear to
Dutch officials that trade restrictions were in place, although
there has been no official notification.
"Some companies are experiencing no problems, while others
are confronted with trade restrictions," he said in the letter.
The Dutch government was doing all it could to resolve the
problem, he said.
Trade between the countries came to nearly $5 billion in
2010 and the Netherlands accounted for nearly 4 percent of
foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia that year, the Dutch
government said.
Wilders, known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigration
views, last December published stickers critical of Islam in the
green and white colours of the Saudi flag, which was considered
insulting by the Gulf kingdom.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is among the world's
most conservative Muslim countries. It enforces a rigid
interpretation of Islamic law, including strict gender
segregation, modest dress and restrained public behaviour.
The Netherlands sent top diplomats to Riyadh last month for
talks, but no resolution was reached. Timmermans plans to visit
Saudi Arabia soon, but no date has been set.
Dutch officials have repeatedly distanced themselves from
Wilders' anti-Muslim comments. Last month, Timmermans said the
Netherlands could not be held responsible for Wilders'
"adolescent" behaviour.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Larry King)