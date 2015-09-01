By Yoruk Bahceli
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 A draft government bill to
reform intelligence-gathering will grant security agencies
far-reaching surveillance powers with insufficient protection of
privacy, an independent rights group said on Tuesday.
The government said the bill would bring a badly needed
modernisation of intelligence-gathering methods and improve
internal security, without violating privacy, at a time of
increasing threats posed by Islamist militants.
"We think that the balance between safety and privacy in the
draft is just," government spokesman Tijs Manten said.
The bill was drafted after several weeks of consultations
with concerned parties include civic rights groups. Its text
will be reviewed before it is submitted to parliament for
approval late this year or early next.
The Netherlands Institute for Human Rights said the bill, as
now written, raises serious privacy concerns for the Dutch, who
are some of the world's most active telecommunications users.
The Institute said the most worrying element of the draft
legislation is that government itself, rather than an
independent oversight body, would be able to authorise tapping
of private Internet and telephone data.
"The enormous impact these new powers will have on the
privacy of all Dutch citizens is unacceptable from a human
rights perspective," the organization said in a statement.
Western intelligence agencies have come under increased
pressure to reform in part because of indications of abuses that
surfaced when Edward Snowden, a fugitive former U.S. spy agency
contractor, leaked details of major surveillance programmes.
Under the draft Dutch law, telecommunications providers
would be obliged to hand over data to both civil and military
intelligence agencies, if warrants were approved by the
ministers of interior or defence.
Currently, Dutch intelligence agencies are only permitted to
tap satellite data. The government says this provision is
outdated as 90 percent of telecommunications today take place
through cable.
Privacy advocates are concerned the new system will lead to
excessive surveillance, an issue of rising public concern.
But Dutch authorities, like counterparts in other European
Union states, want to be better equipped to detect radical Islam
on its soil and prevent any attacks by militants returning home
after fighting with Islamist insurgents in the Middle East.
The Snowden affair, however, has also made many in the
Netherlands wary of government spying into private lives.
Last year, the interior minister came under fire after
wrongfully telling parliament that 1.8 million
telecommunications intercepts had been collected by the U.S.
National Security Agency, Snowden's former employer, when they
had actually been gathered by Dutch secret services themselves.
In July, a Dutch court ruled that intelligence agencies must
stop spying on conversations between lawyers and their clients.
The government has appealed against that decision.
