By Tjibbe Hoekstra
| HINDELOOPEN, Netherlands
HINDELOOPEN, Netherlands Feb 8 Ice fever
is sweeping the Netherlands where thousands of ice skaters are
waiting to hear whether a historic race through 11 Dutch cities
will be held this month, the first time since 1997.
Some 16,000 competitors are hoping to take part in the
200-km (124 mile) Elfstedentocht marathon along the frozen
canals in the Dutch province of Friesland for the first time in
more than a decade.
On Wednesday evening, race organisers deferred a decision,
saying ice conditions were still not right.
"At this moment we cannot organise the race, as the ice is
not thick enough on some parts of the route," Wiebe Wieling,
president of the organising committee, told a press conference.
A thaw is expected to set in on Sunday, but some weather
forecasts show the cold snap could resume at the end of next
week, he said, adding the committee would "remain on standby".
While much of Europe rued the bitter cold snap, the Dutch
have religiously followed weather reports, ice updates and
bulletins from the organisation that decides whether conditions
are right for the marathon race.
In homes, bars and offices the talk all week has centred on
whether it was cold enough for the canal water to freeze evenly,
whether the snow blanket was too thick, hampering ice formation,
and whether the ice would reach the required 15 cm (6 inches) of
thickness needed along the entire course.
Official "ice masters" or district heads, nominated by the
local skating clubs, have been out checking the ice with poles
and metal spikes. A regiment of soldiers were drafted in to
clear away snow in the hopes of speeding ice formation.
"We don't have any weak spots any more in my district," said
local ice master Gauke Bootsma as he stood on a frozen canal in
the historic merchant and fishing town of Hindeloopen, one of
the 11 cities of Friesland. Every day he measures the ice with a
sharp, antique hook.
In the southern district of Balk, conditions were uncertain
and the ice too thin on some stretches.
"We wanted to scrape the ice with a machine yesterday, but
it was too heavy and fell through the ice, so we have had to do
the work by hand," said Auke Hylkema, Balk's ice master, who
fell through the ice on a lake on Saturday while measuring its
thickness.
Thousands of men and women have been preparing feverishly
for the race: to participate, one must be a member of the
Elfstedentocht association, and out of more than 30,000 members,
only about 16,000 skaters are allowed to compete.
They set off from Leeuwarden in staggered batches of several
hundred skaters, the first ones at 5.00 a.m. in the winter dark,
while the last lot bring up the rear at about 10 a.m.
Wrapped up against the biting cold, and fortified along the
way by hot chocolate and pea soup, they skate all day across ice
that's been sculpted into lumps and ridges by the wind or ironed
smooth by man.
"It all depends on the wind. A strong wind makes skating
hard. Though I'm getting a bit older now, I'm 90 percent sure I
will make it," said Tsjalling Pasma, 59, from Balk. "I go
skating every Sunday at an artificial ice rink to keep in form."
A veteran, Pasma skated the Elfstedentocht in 1985, 1986 and
1997, and expects it will take him about 12 hours to finish.
The record was set by cattle farmer Evert van Benthem in
1985 with a time of 6 hours and 47 minutes. He became a national
hero after winning the race twice in a row, in 1985 and 1986.
But for most Dutch, it's not about winning but about getting
out on the ice. Skating fever has largely knocked the euro
crisis and the troubles in Syria off the front page for now and
could even be co-opted by politicians.
Geert Wilders' Freedom Party wants the day of the race to be
declared an official holiday so "everyone can enjoy it", while
Prime Minister Mark Rutte remarked that "once every 15 years our
country is not governed from The Hague but by 22 district heads
in Friesland. And our country is in good hands."
(Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; Editing by Sara Webb and Paul
Casciato)