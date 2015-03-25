By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM, March 25
AMSTERDAM, March 25 The rights to Stolichnaya
and two other Russian vodka brands must be returned to Russian
state hands, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday, ordering the
company using the brands - Spirits International - to pay
unspecified damages.
The ruling by Rotterdam's District Court ordered Spirits
International to hand control of the brands to Russia's
state-owned Sojuzplodoimport within three months or face fines
of 50,000 euros ($55,000) per day.
Lawyers for Sojuzplodoimport hailed the decision as a
precedent-setting milestone, while a lawyer for Spirits
International said his client is considering an appeal.
The ruling extends only to the Benelux countries, but the
ruling could set a precedent in other European countries.
Spirits International was based in the Netherlands until 2013,
and its parent company, SPI Group, is registered in Luxembourg.
The case, which has been running since 2003, centred on
whether rights to use the brands were properly acquired by
Russian businessman Yuri Shefler in a 1997 privatisation after
the breakup of the Soviet Union.
"The brands were not legally transferred," the court wrote
in a summary of the decision published on its website. "So the
brands still belong to the previous owner: the Russian state."
The ruling covers the Stolichnaya, Moskovskaya and Na
Zdorovye brands, and also specifies that Spirits International
is no longer allowed to say its vodka is "Russian" or produced
in Russia. However, the court rejected claims by
Sojuzplodoimport to the nickname "Stoli".
Spirits International lawyer Radboud Ribbert told Reuters
his client was disappointed by the ruling but needed time to
study it before deciding whether to appeal.
Sojuzplodoimport lawyer Joris van Manen told Reuters he
believes courts in other European Union countries will now
presume his client is the rightful owner of the brands in other
disputes, given that the Netherlands' Supreme Court ruled in its
favour on key elements of the case in a 2013 decision.
A United States appeals court in 2013 rejected a similar
suit by Sojuzplodoimport against SPI Group and its U.S.
distribution partners on the basis that Sojuzplodoimport did not
have standing to represent the Russian Federation.
Documents in the Dutch Chamber of Commerce showed Spirits
International had net profit of more than 100 million euros
($109.70 million) in 2011 and 2012 before it moved offices to
Curacao.
($1 = 0.9116 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)