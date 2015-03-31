AMSTERDAM, March 31 Spring storms battered the
Netherlands with gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour on
Tuesday, causing Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to cancel flights
and the closure of two container terminals at the port of
Rotterdam.
Gale force winds sweeping in from the North Sea disrupted
land and marine traffic throughout the low-lying country, as the
Dutch meteorological office issued a code red warning for the
country's northern and coastal provinces.
A spokesman for Schiphol airport, Europe's fourth largest,
said 80, primarily European, flights had been cancelled because
wind had reduced runway capacity, and that delays would mount as
flight volumes rose later in the day.
At Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, two container terminals
were closed, with ships forced to queue out at sea. A spokesman
said this was a routine precaution when winds rise above gale
force seven. Bulk liquid terminals continued to operate.
Near the port of Vlissingen, authorities were preparing to
refloat a 300 metre container ship that ran aground in the small
hours near the port of Vlissingen on the Belgian border. The
crew was in no danger, the water management agency said,
according to NOS public radio.
