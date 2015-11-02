THE HAGUE Nov 2 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the Netherlands does not want to be seen as an enabler of tax avoidance for multinational corporations and will focus on the problem when the Dutch assume the rotating European Union presidency in January.

The Dutch government is "motivated to use the half year to make as much progress as possible and not wait until there is an international agreement," he told the Foreign Press Association in The Hague.

The Dutch tax system has enabled some corporations to pay almost no taxation and that "was never the intention," he said.

The comments came in reaction to the EU Commission's recent decision on Starbucks, which ordered the Netherlands to recover 20 million to 30 million euros ($23 million to $34 million) in back taxes from the U.S. coffee shop chain. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Toby Chopra)